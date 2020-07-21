Wyoming County Fair still on for Labor Day weekend

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many of the region’s county fairs have been canceled for the year. But, there’s one that plans on moving forward at this time.

The Wyoming County Fair will be making the final decision at a meeting tonight.

The Wyoming County Fair is a popular spot each labor day weekend and the days that follow. As of right now, the fair is on schedule for September 2nd-7th.





Rachel Burnside, from Laceyville, says, “I like going around and seeing all the stuff! You know, it used to be the rides. But not anymore, I’m too old for that.”

Burnside believes the fair should continue as planned, by following federal and state guidelines. If not, she says cancel it.

“If they continue with masks and stuff like that, you know? In certain areas like maybe they got it down a little bit so you know we’re not so crowded.”

“I think we should proceed as long as we can be safe,” said Paige Zona, the Wyoming County Fair Queen. “We’re going to encourage social distancing and mask wearing and we’re going to be following guidelines as best as we can. So as long as our attendees do the same, we should.”

The fair board has a meeting tonight to vote on whether to continue planning for the fair, have limited activities or cancel it all together.

Zona and the vice president of the fair, Laura Anderson, are taking everything into account before the board makes a final decision.

Anderson tells Eyewitness News, “We’re going to listen to everybody and thoughts tonight and come up to a you know a decision that’s good for everyone.”