Wyoming County employees furloughed

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County has furloughed more than four dozen of its employees, and more could come next week.

Commissioners made the decision Thursday during a commissioners meeting. 55 of 212 county workers have been furloughed from every department except the prison and the 911 center until the end of the month.

A majority if not all will be able to work at least two days a week to continue to receive their benefits while applying for unemployment.

“The idea is that the taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for the employees unless they are able to be here of course and so we are looking to save money,” commissioner Ernest King, Jr. said.

“Other counties around us that are having to deal with the same situation and it’s definitely one of the hardest ones I’ve made in my career here,” commissioner Tom Henry said.

The county employees who were furloughed will get their full-time job back, but exactly when that will happen is unclear.