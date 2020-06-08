Wyoming County Courthouse reopens for business

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As they go green, county buildings are also reopening. The Wyoming County Courthouse is back open Monday and its employees are back to work.

If you remember back in April, Wyoming County Commissioners furloughed county workers as they tried to save money. Well more than four dozen of them are back on the payroll Monday. 55 employees were furloughed in April as the county looked to save money.

“It’s real exciting this morning almost all of our employees came back to work this morning. We’re at like 90 percent capacity and it was exciting to see everybody it’s been a long few months,” said Tom Henry, Wyoming County Commissioner.

Henry says the remaining 10 percent are back to work, but working from home. That includes some children and youth and court reporters.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook today and having people in the courthouse just brings everyone’s morale back up,” said Henry.

Residents have been calling the courthouse as it opened Monday for appointments only. Visitors temperatures will be checked and they must wear masks. The reopening of the county building comes just four days before the county moves into the green phase.

“I’ll be happy to see all these stores open up whether they bounce back as much as they were, I don’t know,” said Tom Sayles, owner of The Old Store.

Sayles plans to reopen not this Friday, but Saturday July 4th.

“This is all books in here, comic books, antiques, and newspapers, old newspapers,” said Sayles.

For the workers returning, no one was laid off or quit, so everyone is keeping their jobs as the county moves into the green phase.

Restaurants are starting to take reservations for this Friday and beyond.