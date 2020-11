TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has learned that the Wyoming County Courthouse is closed after two county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Commissioner Tom Henry, the courthouse is closed Thursday and Friday. Henry says the employees that tested positive were not involved with the elections process.

County employees will have the next two days off, and the courthouse will go undergo a deep cleaning.