Wyoming County community comes together to enforce the speed limit

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wyoming County community is tired of drivers racing their their neighborhood, and they’ve come up with a possible solution to stop the speeding.

‘Reduce The Speed’ is an organization focused on finding ways to make people more alert. Most recently selling “drive like your kids live here” signs to homeowners for $5.

Residents say four major roads in the borough are becoming an issue — College Avenue, Riverside Drive, Church Street and Highland Avenue.

“You have to be concerned about something happening some day, and once it happens, then it’s too late,” Paul Fiels II of Factoryville said.

Signs are being staked into the ground as more people accelerate above the posted speed limit signs in Factoryville. Fiels has lived in the borough for 18 years, with 10 of those years on Riverside Drive.

“They normally know there’s no police here, so you know, you hear them wanting to see how fast they can get from one end to the other,” said Fiels.

Dalton Police Department is contracted by the borough for police protection. The community is worried about children, the elderly and anyone walking or biking the trolley trail.

“Our community has got together and just said we’ve kind of had enough and we want people to start slowing down,” Lou Jasikoff, organizer of ‘Reduce The Speed’, told Eyewitness News.

“That’s what this is all about. It’s awareness, working together with council and law enforcement and folks in the community,” Jasikoff said.

The group is compiling ideas to present a proposal to the borough council next week. Some of those ideas include: having photo speed enforcement, more police enforcement and increase signage with the help of PENNDOT.

The Factoryville borough council’s next monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m.