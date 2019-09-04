Wyoming County borough homes to be torn down eight years after being destroyed by flood

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly eight years since a major flood ripped through our region.

A borough in Wyoming County continues to deal with the aftermath from that flood in 2011. A majority of the homes on Church Street will be demolished, something county commissioners have been trying to get done for years.

Eight years ago, floodwaters made a devastating impact on communities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Meshoppen, Wyoming County was just one borough faced with destruction. The ripple effect still lingers years later. 11 homes sit empty in Meshoppen waiting to be torn down.

When asked if he was shocked that the buildings were still standing eight years after the flood, Dave Priestner, a trustee for Meshoppen Methodist Church said, “I would like to say so, but no.”

A couple years after the flood, FEMA offered fair market value to homeowners. Those who accepted left. The county now owns nine homes on Church Street and another two on Allen Street.

“Yesterday we approved the bidding process and from here they will take bids through the rest of the month and hopefully we will have a company that will be ready to tear down the homes,” county commissioner Tom Henry said.

The homes will have to be demolished by the end of the year or the county will have to pay FEMA back the money for the houses. Eric Speicher, a structural project engineer for Labella Associates, has been hired by the county to assess demolition costs and write the contract for potential bids.

“Pretty much, for everything that we do there is usually an engineer estimate so we’ll know if the bids come in where they should be or not. Biggest concern is that there are still people in the area and we do not want to disrupt their lives anymore,” Speicher said.

“I mean some places are still pretty decent and some places are, yeah, not so. It will be nice if they become a nice, green space,” Priestner said.

Demolition is expected to start next month. Once it’s completed, contractors will turn the 11 properties into green spaces. The county then will hand over the deeds to the borough.

The entire project is being funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.