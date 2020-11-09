Wyoming County artist works on 3D mural on Dietrich Theater

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bob Lizza continued his mural on the back side of the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

Installing panel number two, the mural is a depiction of the Nicholson Bridge in the art form called “trompe l’oeil” or trick of the eye.





The mural has a 3D effect that makes it look like you can walk right up into it. Lizza’s design was inspired by a 1930’s postcard. The 37 pieces of cloth are painted by Lizza and then glued onto a poly-tab surface that was first installed to the building.

“The divots in the building made it hard to put anything in there that wouldn’t fall out, or wouldn’t yellow, or wouldn’t come through the material,” Lizza said. “So I came up with the idea of using HardieBacker which is a concrete board, outdoor, waterproof, Portland cement that’s compressed into sheets, and I designed that whole system.”

There will be one more mural completed on the side of the Dietrich Theater sometime next year. Lizza will have the second panel of the mural finished by the end of the day Monday.