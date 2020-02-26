Wyoming County approves new video arraignment system

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wyoming County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a purchase for video conferencing equipment to be used for arraignments or hearings.

The updated system will allow for inmates to be arraigned from jail without having to physically appear before the magistrate judge.

“They can ask the questions, do whatever they want right from inside the jail,” said County Commissioner Thomas Henry. “There is no worry about transporting them to the courthouse and having the judge come from his home.”

District judges have recently received laptops for their work enabling them to video conference. On Tuesday afternoon, commissioners approved nearly $900 in new equipment and an annual $650 software fee to operate video arraignments.

“This would be wonderful for Wyoming County,” Henry said. “It would not only save us money but also a lot of time.”

Conducting an arraignment over video would reduce the need for law enforcement to drive suspects to the magistrate. If inmates have scheduled court appearances in other counties, the new system will be able to send a feed across county lines. This would amount to thousands of dollars in savings for state police, municipal police, and various counties.

“If we have someone in Lackawanna or Luzerne that has a magistrate hearing, rather than them having to travel up here, pick them up, and then take them down to the hearing and then bring them back, it can all be done over video conferencing,” said Wyoming County Warden Kenneth Repsher.

Commissioner Henry says another perk of the video system is that public defenders will be able to communicate with their client from the courthouse, allowing inmates to see their legal representatives more often. According to Henry, this makes a big difference for an area where 80% of nearly 60 inmates are represented by the county’s one public defender.

The new system also allows Wyoming County to have capabilities that surrounding counties use every day.

“We need to have the things that everybody else has so I am glad,” Henry said. “Wyoming County continues to move forward.”