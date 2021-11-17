Suspect in custody after Wyoming Area School District put on lockdown

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to West Pittston Police Department, the suspect is in custody and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

He was found around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 7th Street in Wyoming Borough. The investigation is ongoing.

The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

Schools in the Wyoming Area School District were on lockdown after the police say a man in the area was threatening harm to law enforcement.

The lockdown was updated to include all school district buildings and facilities as a precautionary measure.





Police tell Eyewitness News the threat came after a report of a domestic situation in the borough. School district officials say there is no threat or emergency inside any of the buildings.

Parents say they learned about the situation just before 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Wyoming Area Kindergarten Center, the Intermediate Center and students still at the Secondary Center were all on lockdown.

Eyewitness News spoke with grandparents and parents as they waited to get their kids.

“Long as they’re safe in there if there is something bad out here they’re secured in the school so that makes me happy and soon as I know they’re safe to get off the bus I’ll get them off and bring them home it’s just you know parents grandparents nowadays with things going on,” said Joann Glova, a grandparent of a student.