Wrongful Death Suit Expected to be Filed against Geisinger

(WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger Medical Center in Danville could soon face a wrongful death lawsuit.

The parents of a baby who died in late September at the hospital from a bacterial infection hired a Philadelphia lawyer. Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis Cepeda of Hazle Township hired attorney Matt Casey of the law firm Ross Feller Casey.

The suit is on behalf of their infant son Abel Cepeda who died six days after his birth. He was one of three infants who died in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Casey tells Eyewitness News he expects to file the suit next week.