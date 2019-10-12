Wrongful Death Suit Expected to be Filed against Geisinger

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger Medical Center in Danville could soon face a wrongful death lawsuit.

The parents of a baby who died in late September at the hospital from a bacterial infection hired a Philadelphia lawyer. Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis Cepeda of Hazle Township hired attorney Matt Casey of the law firm Ross Feller Casey.

The suit is on behalf of their infant son Abel Cepeda who died six days after his birth. He was one of three infants who died in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Casey tells Eyewitness News he expects to file the suit next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos