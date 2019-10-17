Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed against Geisinger Health System

(WBRE/WYOU) — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Thursday against Geisinger Health System. It’s in response to the deadly bacteria outbreak that began in July, killing three babies.

A Philadelphia lawyer filed the suit, representing a Luzerne County couple who lost their newborn last month. Eyewitness News spoke with Matt Casey, the lawyer representing that Luzerne County family. Casey says this wrongful death could have been prevented and Geisinger could have let parents know ahead of placing their babies in the NICU.

“Would you liked to have known? Would you expect to have been warned about a deadly bacteria before your child was permitted to stay in the NICU?” Casey? asked.

An expectation Casey of Philadelphia says his clients, Luis David Cepeda and Zuleyka Rodriguez were never given by Geisinger Health System last month. Casey filed a lawsuit in Luzerne County Court Thursday, suing the medical provider in a wrongful death.

“Through this lawsuit in the Pennsylvania court system, we’re going to get to the bottom of who knew what, when and why this happened,” Casey said.

Nearly two weeks ago, Geisinger made it public that a total of three babies had died and another five became ill from a pseudomonas bacteria outbreak inside Geisinger Medical Center’s NICU in Danville.

Officials say they knew about the waterborne infection back in July. The Hazle Township family gave birth to their premature baby Abel David Cepeda on September 24th. Six days later the newborn died.

“They spent more time with their press offensive than they did speaking to my clients about what happened to their son. They never told them what happened until the day before this press conference,” Casey said.

In response to the lawsuit, Geisinger says “The DOH and CDC have fully supported the immediate measures we have taken that are above and beyond their best practice guidelines to eradicate the bacteria as well as prevent additional cases.”

Casey says his clients are seeking compensation and punitive damages from Geisinger.

“They would redraw this lawsuit in five seconds if they could have their precious little boy back,” Casey said.

Moving forward Geisinger says “We will continue our meticulous and comprehensive infection control practices at Geisinger Medical Center to reduce the risk of any infection in any infant, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of family-centered neonatal care for our families and babies.”

Geisinger also adds there have been no new cases of pseudomonas infections since instituting these measures.