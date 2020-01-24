Wright Center for Community Health’s newest practice opens in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health opens its newest practice in Scranton. It’s consolidating services under one roof while providing a positive economic impact.

The new integrated primary care facility is ready for patients. Its doors opened last month and now we’re getting a first look.

Chief medical officer, Dr. Jignesh Sheth showed us around the first floor. 33 examination rooms for dental, primary care, pediatric services and more, plus treatment rooms, an auditorium, laboratories. A lot is squeezed inside this 41,000 square foot facility.

“I’m extremely excited. We can all finally function together instead of having to be in different areas of the town,” Dr. Sheth said.

The services offered here can support more than 20,000 patients. Those patients being helped by more than 500 professionals including 67 new jobs to support the patient influx.

“We have an unmet need for 77 percent of undeserved patients. It’s a crazy amount of need that’s there in the area and the Wright Center would like to fill. Put a little dent in the need,” Dr. Sheth said.

The second floor will be home to the graduate and undergraduate medical education programs. It’s nearing its completion. The center’s new location is partnering with the A-T Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona having nearly 100 students under their guidance. Angelo Brutico is a physician assistant who works with students during their residency.

“I talk to a few of them daily with, you know, ultrasounds or x-rays that need to be ordered or lab work or bring a case to them that I’ve never met yet and they’re still able to help me work throughout,” Brutico said.

The new administrative-clinical-educational hub project is putting $10 million back into the local economy. Paid for by federal, state and private grants in hopes to better the Scranton area and beyond.

“We’re trying to address the shortage of physicians, the mass distribution of them and the related health disparities and we’re growing health sector jobs,” Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, MD/CEO, Wright Center for Community Health, said.

A ribbon-cutting will be held sometime in the spring at the new Scranton practice. Students from Arizona will start their residencies in July.