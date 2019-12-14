Wreaths Across America pays tribute to Tunkhannock veterans

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crowd of people withstood the rainy weather to pay homage to those who served the country in Wyoming County. Wreaths now lay inside Sunnyside Cemetery.

The Blue Star Mothers of NEPA laid wreaths honoring their own sons and daughters who served our country. Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day with a much bigger ceremony happening at the Arlington National Cemetery. At Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock, it’s similar as groups of people gathered to pay their respects.

“We have to honor all those who have served and are fallen,” Blue Star Mother Lisa Caines said.

Despite the rain, the ceremony drew a crowd.

“I thought ‘Oh my gosh this is going to keep people home’ but I cannot believe how many people came out today. It just fills my heart. It really, really does,” Blue Star Mother Lori Bishop said.

As rain continued to fall, families stayed to lay wreaths at the veterans’ graves. About 600 veterans are laid to rest at Sunnyside Cemetery and every single one of them received a wreath. People throughout the community made monetary contributions to make sure every veteran grave was decorated.

“We organized it, but it’s about all these people here. They’re the ones. They are the true heroes of today that came out and did this,” Bishop said.

Caines and everyone else who placed a wreath said the veteran’s name out loud so they are never forgotten.

“It’s just nice to know that so many people care about the fallen soldiers and what they’ve done for us,” Caines said.

Ryan Nicholas and his cousins don’t have any close relatives who serve but felt proud to participate.

“They served our country and gave us freedom,” Nicholas said.

This is the first time Wreaths Across America made a stop in Tunkhannock.