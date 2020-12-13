Wreaths Across America ceremonies honor veterans across Luzerne County

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Motorcycle organizations in the valley had a local take on ‘Wreaths Across America’ Sunday.

They came together to lay wreaths at multiple cemeteries in Luzerne County to honor veterans and those who lost their lives during their service.

“They’ve done a fabulous job keeping us up because without half of them, I don’t know where we’d be,” Charlotte Williams of Harvey’s Lake said.

Sunday marked the first Wreaths for Heroes ceremony held by Dallas American Legion riders and local motorcycle clubs. Dozens of people came out to support veterans and their families and honor our country’s fallen soldiers.

“It’s remembering everybody that has given their lives, time away from their families. Everything that they’ve done for us that cannot be forgotten,” Heather Hules of Harvey’s Lake said.

After the wreaths were blessed, attendees split up into groups and headed out to lay the wreaths for heroes at 16 different cemeteries in Luzerne County.

“It’s an honor for us to do it. Too many veterans are forgotten anymore. We do this to honor them and their families,” Larry Lansberry, president of the Dallas American Legion Riders said.

Charlotte Williams’ son, Richard, who served in the Marines, died four years ago and was buried at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park. This is Williams’ first time returning to the cemetery and she says she is thankful for the group for bringing her back and thankful for the ceremony.

“It was wonderful. Just makes me feel like there is something good in the world. I mean for them to come together like this and do something for everyone that served in the military, that put their time in, that made our world the way it is today, hopefully it’ll get better. But it was very emotional for me to stand there to be able to stand there and listen to it,” Williams said.

June Hall, who served in the Air Force for 30 years, also became emotional when she saw the wreaths.

“It brings a tear to my eye. I’m glad that people do know and they do recognize our fallen, our previous veterans of many wars across all the wars. And that’s just representation about how they feel about that,” Hall said.

National Wreaths Across America Day is December 19th.