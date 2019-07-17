Would-be kidnapper sentenced

(WBRE/WYOU) –56-year-old Dudley Robinson will be locked up for attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl from her Barrett Township home last August.

Robinson has been sentenced to serve four to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in April to several charges. Investigators say he began dragging the girl by her hair at a home he was staying in.

After forcing her into a minivan and backing it up, he crashed the van into the woods across the street. The girl’s parents were dragged by the van but managed to get their daughter out.

When police arrived, Robinson was armed with a gun on the front porch of the home, but he surrendered.