Worried neighbors react to latest news on bodies found in Carbon County

LUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday, state police released shocking new information about the two bodies found dumped in a remote wooded area of Lausanne Township in Carbon County.

Eyewitness News still don’t know their names or how they died. With so many unanswered questions, locals say they’re worried.

“It’s terrible! It’s so sad. It makes you worry; you know that there could be some murderers around here,” Frank Zaremba of Weatherly

People in the Weatherly area are baffled by the discovery of two bodies in the woods along nearby Eckley Road. The bodies of a man and a woman were found Saturday afternoon.

Hazleton state police say the bodies were dumped there, concealed with “items commonly found in a commercial business style setting.” Eyewitness News talked to Samantha Strizak on Sunday.

She lives just down the road from where the bodies were found. She told Eyewitness News her brother noticed a rolled-up carpet in that location when he was riding his ATV several days prior.

“People do throw litter and stuff so it’s not super odd. But the fact that there was a carpet of some sort up there, I guess it did worry him,” Strizak said.

After the autopsies, police said on Wednesday the victims were middle-aged and possibly of Asian decent.

The man was reportedly wearing a button down shirt, tailored pants and dress boots. The woman had on a dark colored floral sweater, dark velour pants, and a tan pearl earring in her right ear.

The man is five-foot-three and the woman is five-foot-five. Both were wearing surgical masks.

Their identities are still unknown, and none of the locals we talked to on or off camera could think of anyone missing from their community, let alone two people.

“I almost wonder if maybe they’re from out of state or something, did they find out where they’re from? No? I have no idea what’s going on. It’s crazy though, it’s sad to see that happen in Weatherly. Little town of Weatherly you know?” Zaremba said.

Police say a specific manner and cause of death has not been determined. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton.