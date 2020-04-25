World War II veteran laid to rest

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people turned out Saturday morning from the Back Mountain to the Wilkes-Barre area to pay tribute to a man they didn’t even know.

98-year-old World War II Navy veteran Dalton Drake died last weekend and was laid to rest Saturday morning at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, standard military honor guard and graveside gatherings were not permitted.

But that didn’t stop the ‘Valley with a Heart’ from giving Mr. Drake a proper, patriotic sendoff by lining portions of the nearly 11 mile procession route.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.