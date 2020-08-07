World War II veteran honored for service

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Paying tribute to the greatest generation.

93-year-old Alfred Henningsen was honored at Midvalley Manor in Peckville Thursday afternoon.

Alfred was a private, first class in the Army while serving in Europe.

He guarded German prisoners of war in Germany and Austria in 1945– and helped transport supplies on trains.

“When the war broke out, I was 18, I registered for the draft and they took me and I was the happiest man in this world,” Henningsen said.

Alfred was joined by his three sons and their families at the ceremony.