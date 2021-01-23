World War II Veteran and long-time public servant of NEPA, Patrick Solano, dies at 95

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Officials across Pennsylvania are paying tribute to a decorated World War II Veteran and long time public servant of northeastern Pennsylvania. Luzerne County native Patrick Solano has died.

Solano flew 23 combat missions over Germany during his military service in the 1940s. He was awarded numerous medals for bravery, including two bronze stars.

Solano went on to serve 10 Pennsylvania Governors throughout a half-century, including former Governor Tom Ridge who released a statement today saying “Pat embodied the greatest generation, a life of honor and service in which he always put others first.”

8th District Congressman Matt Cartwright also issued a statement that reas in part, “From the personal physical courage he showed in the Army Air Corps during World War II, to his sharing a half century’s worth of stories about his friends in public service, he was a man who attracted admirers from all corners.’

Patrick Solano was 95-years-old.