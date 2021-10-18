World War II vet given hero’s welcome at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An elite air pilot from World War II made a trip back home Monday.

Lieutenant Colonial James Harvey is a part of the Tuskegee Airman, a group of primarily African-American military pilots in the second World War. He grew up in Mountain Top and was greeted Monday at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport by the Crestwood High School marching band.

Harvey was being honored at the Crestwood School District’s first annual distinguished alumni award ceremony. Harvey graduated as part of the Fairview High School Class of 1942. He says he is one of a handful of Tuskegee Airmen still alive today.

“If you’re not a member of one of the chapters, we have no way of knowing, but we estimate maybe 35 pilots,” Harvey said.



Harvey was also the first Black jet fighter pilot to fly missions over Korean airspace.