World War II Scranton veteran added to memorial plaque on Courthouse Square

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is a hero’s homecoming of sorts 80 years in the making.

On the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, a local man is recognized for his service during World War II. And Tuesday in Lackawanna County, people paid tribute to the Pennsylvania patriot.

He served. He fought. And now, he’s honored.

Scranton native John Roche Jr. was the 110th Lackawanna County citizen to be added to the memorial plaque on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

“He’s a hero. He’s a hero in Lackawanna County. He’s a hero throughout the world. But he’s honored in Lackawanna County where he went to high school and was born and raised,” Billy Bott of Dickson City said.

Tuesday the West Scranton native’s name was revealed on the memorial joining 109 other local veterans who served in Hawaii on December 7th, 1941.





“The day the Japanese attacked, obviously we went to war. Mr. Roach served honorably in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, which was formed in 1947,” Charlie Spano said.

Roche served more than 20 years of honorable service in the military. A feat that impressed Bott, who helped unveil his name at the ceremony.

“This was a real honor to do this,” Bott said.

Roche has no living relatives in Lackawanna County, but he has children who live in Texas. Bott reached out to Roche’s son, Bill.

“And he told me one story where his father told him he actually pretended he was dead by the enemies. They were captured,” Bott said.

He was also told Roche was a free spirit who loved serving his country. Sadly, he passed away in 1982. He may be gone, but his service will never be forgotten.

“And we are very proud, very pleased, and very happy to have found his name and honor him today, adding him to the list,” Spano said.

“To all the veterans out there, just thank you for what you did for us,” Bott said.

Roche’s relatives will receive copies of Tuesday’s ceremony. And Eyewitness News is told the committee hopes to add more names to the memorial next year.