Surgical solution to reverse obesity

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wednesday, March 4, marked World Obesity Day when the World Health Organization encourages people to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

More than 70 million U.S. adults are considered obese. Just to add to the numbers, nearly one in three Pennsylvania adults is obese and in many instances, sheer willpower isn’t the solution.

As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, surgery is proving successful to help reverse the obesity crisis for millions of adults.

44-year-old John Grohol-Martin of Ashley has been on a transformative health journey. At about 5’11” and 165 pounds, he’s now the image of fitness but just a year ago he said “Even if I was trying to watch what I was eating, it was just coming on, the weight.”

At 296 pounds, Mr. Grohol-Martin’s body mass index was 41 which is considered morbidly obese. Excess weight wasn’t all he was battling.



44-year-old John Grohol-Martin of Ashley lost more than 130 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery last May.

“I had the different cholesterol issues. Sleep apnea, you know, hypertension, stuff like that. GERD,” he said.

Mr. Grohol-Martin turned to Commonwealth Health Bariatric Surgeon Gary Neale, MD who performed laparoscopic gastric sleeve surgery in May 2019.

“I stapled through about 80 percent of the stomach,” he said. “We simply leave the stomach that’s a tube.”

The surgery was a success. Dr. Neale said, “He’s done fantastic because he had so many diseases which have all gone away with the surgery. He also took six medications before surgery for which he now takes zero medications.”

Mr. Grohol-Martin added, “I guess the weight loss and just the way that I feel of not having any of these things. I have energy. I don’t feel sluggish. You know, I’m not carrying around this extra weight.”

These days the only thing big about Mr. Grohol-Martin is his commitment to exercise, food portion control and a desire to never go back to the way things used to be.

“You have to be mentally, physically everything prepared for it,” Mr. Grohol-Martin said.

Dr. Neale says approximately 15 million people in the U.S. qualify for bariatric surgery which can be done laparosopically or robotically.

After the surgery, patients must be committed to a healthy diet and exercise.