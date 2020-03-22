CRESSONA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Across the globe people were wearing mismatched socks Saturday and with good reason.

The fashion statement helps call attention to World Down Syndrome Day. Debbie and Wayne Herring of Cressona were among those taking part.

They have a granddaughter with cerebral palsy and are involved with St. Joseph’s for Special Learning in Pottsville. The couple wore their mismatched socks to show they stand in solidarity with the entire special needs community, no matter the condition.

“It’s a broad spectrum. So anytime and anything we can do to bring awareness and support to those people and bring awareness that they are special indeed,” Wayne Herring said.

World Down Syndrome Day is observed March 21st to bring awareness and celebrate those in our communities with the condition.

Many people, including the Herrings, took to social media to post their mismatched socks with the hashtag Rock Your Socks.