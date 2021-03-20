“Worker bees” clean the Diamond City

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Nothing like getting right to a little spring cleaning now that spring is here. That’s why about a dozen volunteers with the newly-formed community group “Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees” headed to Charles Street Park.

After they finished beautifying the park, they scoured neighboring streets to clean out storm drains and pick up any miscellaneous trash and debris littering roads and sidewalks.

With warmer weather brings high foot traffic at parks especially during the pandemic.

Volunteers consider keeping parks clean a big priority and say they’re willing to do their part.

“I just think it’s a good way to get outside, get some exercise, some fresh air, and also help out the community too,” said Jimmy Musto a volunteer.