Work Zone speed cameras go into effect

PENNSYLVANIA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Work zone speed enforcement went into effect Monday. It’s a five year program to help curb growing crash statistics. The new enforcement tool will monitor the speed of motorists.

Construction season is upon us in Pennsylvania which means thousands of PennDOT and contracted workers will be out in full force fixing roadways. A PennDOT spokesperson said the new tool will protect those workers, to help make sure they get home to their families. Act 86 was signed into law in 2018.

It’s the five year “Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Zone Program,” over seen by state police.

During that time, 17 vehicles each with a camera, will be placed in different work zones on interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

They will capture a picture of the driver’s license plate, for those who choose to travel 11 miles-an-hour over the issued speed limit. The cameras will target specific areas throughout the state.

“They are going to look at the data and see where there have been crashes and fatalities and going to be in more active work zones,” said Michael Taluto, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT District 4.

In 2018, more than 1,800 work zone crashes were reported with 23 fatalities.

“It wakes people up to the fact that there is an issue there that needs to be resolved,” said Cheyne Weston of Idaho.

He believes there needs to be more warnings, including speed changes ahead of a work zone but adds the Commonwealth is doing a good job.

“Not so much here. I think you gave a fair amount of warning. It was not an issue for us,” said Weston.

It’s not known when these work zone enforcement cameras will be in our region. We’re told drivers will first receive a warning, then there will be fines.

To find out where the cameras are located across the Commonwealth, click here.