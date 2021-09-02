Work underway to repair collapsed road in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Luzerne County the only access road to a business park in Hanover Township collapsed Wednesday night, leaving nearly 100 employees of businesses in that area stranded.

Earth Conservancy Drive is the road that collapsed Wednesday evening. It is the only way into and out of the Hanover Distribution Center. The mission now is to build a temporary road that will allow those businesses to operate.

“As soon as I saw it, I thought what an extraordinary event that Mother Nature created,” Hanover Township manager Sam Guesto said.





That’s how Guesto described what he saw Wednesday night as Earth Conservancy Drive collapsed as torrential rains pounded the area. The Sugar Notch Run Creek turned into a river and it destroyed the only access road into the Hanover Distribution Center near Ashley. Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz was one of the first on the scene.

“Within minutes the road was just slamming into the creek. The creek was up over the guiderails and it was just taking anything and everything with it all the way down the stream,” Temarantz said.

Chief Temarantz says he never saw anything like it before.

“As we were standing here 15 minutes it was just piece after piece just kept collapsing in. You could see the pipe it was all busted up. Twisted. So it just eroded it away. Unfortunate there were people stuck in businesses at the top of the hill,” Temarantz said.

Those employees were walked out of the park by first responders. Two companies are located in the business park. One manufactures wooden pallets and another makes carts for industrial use.

Jorge Rodriguez was making a delivery in the park and saw the collapsed road when he tried to leave.

“I’ve been driving 23 years never had it,” Rodriguez said.

So the mission on this day: build a temporary access road into the park.

“We had trucks that had to turn around, couldn’t get into the site. We need to make sure this is accessible. We have about 80 employees at two great national companies. We want to make sure they continue to operate to hit their mark. That’s why timing is so important,” Senator John Yudichak said.

“Well, this access road is very very important not only to the companies as the senator said to get in and out but above is our recreational fields for soccer,” Guesto said.

Again the mission is to open a temporary access road before the end of the day.