Work to do in Luzerne County in 2020

(WBRE/WYOU) — 2020 is hours away and the leaders of the region’s largest county say they are facing some familiar challenges heading into the new year.

Luzerne County Council approved a 2020 budget that has a 3.2 percent property tax increase. Officials say while they are slowly getting the county’s financial house in order, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“In 2020 we do have some other major challenges moving forward We have major increases in our debt service. An increase by $1.7 million. Major labor contracts that will be coming up. We always know that retirement payment is always a problem and increases in our healthcare,” council chairman Tim McGinley said.

The new county council takes over on January 6th and some new council members say they want to reopen the budget to try to lower the planned tax hike.