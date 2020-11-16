Light replacement to begin on North Cross Valley Expressway November 18

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lighting fixtures that are over 30-years-old will soon be replaced on the North Cross Valley Expressway.

The project involves replacing high-pressure sodium fixtures with LED fixtures. Wiring and controls will also be repaired or replaced as needed.

The project is scheduled to start Wednesday, November 18 and will last approximately four weeks, as weather permits.

There will be some lane restrictions. Signage at these areas will be posted and traffic control used as needed.

The work will be done by the Luzerne County Engineer’s Department, along with Denney Electric Supply and Slate Belt Electric.