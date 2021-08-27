Work on new water main to shut down Scranton street Sunday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A street in Scranton will be closed Sunday due to work on a new water main.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania American Water, Mulberry Street will be closed from Colfax Avenue to Arthur Avenue beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday. Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday.

Those who need to access Geisinger Community Medical Center can do so from Arthur Avenue.

This project is part of $4.3 million worth of improvement projects in the city to improve reliability for customers, reduce service interruptions, and increase water flow for fighting fires, according to the release.

