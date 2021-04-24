Work continues at site of I-81 fuel spill

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Work continues this weekend at the scene of a tanker-truck crash which ended in a major fuel spill.

Environmental cleanup crews used heavy equipment to dig up gasoline-soaked soil along the I-81 southbound on-ramp near the Dupont/Pittston interchange. The work comes following Friday’s crash of a rig hauling gasoline which overturned along the ramp.

The tanker spilled nearly 1,000 gallons of fuel and forced the highway access ramp from Route 315 to be closed until further notice. Eyewitness News checked Saturday night and found work being put on pause.

“The guys are getting all of the contaminated soil covered and all of the ground we cover with plastic, that way any rain that does fall doesn’t touch the contaminated soil. It stays clean,” site superintendent Jeff Trapper of SCE Environmental Group said.

He says when the weather clears, the dug-up soil will be uncovered and removed and that more digging of contaminated soil will be done in the coming days.