Women’s Resource Center experiences decrease in calls

LACKAWANNA/SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a significant decrease in phone calls at the Women’s Resource Center in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.

Victims or survivors could be at home with their abusers. There has been a decrease in about 140 calls a week.

In a time many are working from home or asked to stay at home due to the spread of the coronavirus, it is unknown how many people are being quarantined with an abuser.

“The main motive of a batterer or an abuser is power and control. That means they are constantly monitoring where the person is and what they are doing,” said Amy Everetts, Director of Development at Women’s Resource Center.

Everetts says 8,000 calls come into the Women’s Resource Center from Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties each year. That’s an average of 153 calls a week.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s around to a dozen a week.

“That to me was a sign that there may be people out there who are in some really dangerous situation,” said Everetts.

“Survivors of domestic and sexual violence just are, you know, stuck at home like all of us and they are not able to call,” said Peg Ruddy, Executive Director at Women’s Resource Center.

Ruddy says in her 30-plus years at the center, this is a first. She believes the pandemic could be causing a stressful time for a normal person, and victims or survivors could be experiencing a much higher stress level, with no way out.

“We all think about our home being safety and that is just a myth in many of our communities,” said Ruddy.

If you are being abused or in need of someone to talk to, call the hotline number at 1-800-257-5765.

Both women have a message for survivors.

“We will bring you help, we will get you out of there. You can call on and rely on us 24/7,” said Ruddy.

“We’ll do whatever we can to keep you safe. We are here when there is an opportunity,” said Everetts.

The Women’s Resource Center says “opportunity” could be going into a different room to going to the grocery store to call the hotline.