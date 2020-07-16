Woman who deprived elderly aunt of oxygen gets jail sentence

OLD FORGE, Pa. (AP) — A woman who tried to kill her ailing elderly aunt by driving around for hours while the older woman’s life-sustaining oxygen tank was being depleted has been sentenced to nearly two years in county prison.

Carrie Trowbridge received the term Wednesday. The 57-year-old Old Forge woman told the judge she wanted to take her own life during the November 2018 incident and never wanted to harm her aunt, who at the time was 76.

The older woman, who has severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is oxygen-dependent, had testified that Trowbridge told her “you’re going to die tonight, old woman, and I’m going to watch.”