Woman taken to hospital after shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman was taken to the hospital after shots were fired on a busy street in the heights section of Wilkes-Barre Sunday evening.

Wilkes-Barre Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 100 block of Coal Street around 6 p.m. Sunday night. A silver Ford Focus was towed from the scene.

Officers told Eyewitness News one woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police would not confirm if she suffered a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating.