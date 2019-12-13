Woman taken to hospital after Route 309 crash

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was taken to a hospital after a crash in Schuylkill County Thursday night.

The woman realized she was exiting Route 309 and she wanted to stay on Route 309 and went off the road. Her car came to a stop after going between 70 and 80 feet down an embankment.

There is no current word on her condition but responders say she was talking when they arrived. She was taken to Lehigh Valley in Allentown.

