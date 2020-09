LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is injured after a shooting in Wayne County Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a 60-year-old woman who had been shot with a shotgun in the chest in Pocono Ranchettes Community in Lehigh Township, Wayne County.

She was flown to the hospital. Pennsylvania State Police say they have the victim’s husband in custody for questioning.