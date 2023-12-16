HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say a woman sent $2,500 to a scammer in the hopes that she would be able to meet Johnny Depp.

On December 15 around 2:00 p.m., state police received a report that a 68-year-old woman from Hartley Township sent $2,500 to a scammer.

According to the release, the woman sent photos of $2,500 worth of prepaid Visa cards to an email address in the hopes she would be able to meet movie star Johnny Depp.

Investigators say the woman was scammed.

Authorities say they are actively investigating this incident. It is not stated if police have any suspects at this time.