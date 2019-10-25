Woman ordered under quarantine in Allentown

(WBRE/WYOU) — Allentown orders a quarantine for the first time in decades.

The move was made over fears of a measles exposure. Tamika Brown is ordered to stay inside her home until Allentown officials determine she is not contagious.

Brown paid a visit to Lehigh Valley Health Network earlier this month where she could have been exposed to measles.

Officials say she was notified of her possible exposure, but didn’t get a vaccine or prove she was immune to the diseases. In addition to Brown, four other people may have been exposed to measles.

None are showing symptoms.

