Woman injured in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 8:30 on Tuesday evening, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Maple Street for a reported shooting, Williamsport Bureau of Police said.

According to police, upon arrival they found an unconscious 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.





Officers were able to clear the scene and were assisted by Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit in collecting evidence.

At this time, they have not released the status of the woman’s condition nor if there are any suspects.

Police ask if you have any information related to the shooting to contact Agt. Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7640 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.