PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is injured after a shooting outside a local gas station.

Plymouth Police responded to the Sunoco Quick ‘N’ E-Z Mart on East Main Street. A woman was shot in the arm Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. An ambulance took the injured woman to a hospital.

Plymouth Police did not say much to our Eyewitness News crew on the scene but we do know the shooting did not happen inside the store and that she is not an employee there.