SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Scranton was injured Friday after being attacked by two pit bulls.

Scranton’s police chief says the attack happened in the Spring Street neighborhood around noon while the woman and her granddaughter were taking a walk. The young girl was not hurt, but her grandmother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her head, neck, and backside.

Police say both pit bulls were put down.