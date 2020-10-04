Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A woman was sent to the hospital and a man is on the run after he assaulted her with a knife outside of Rite Aid Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Plains Township Police say the man assaulted the woman with a knife while they were in the car parked in the store’s parking lot.

The victim then ran into the Rite Aid, which closed early to clean up after the incident.

Police say it was a domestic situation and not a threat to the general public.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting with the investigation.