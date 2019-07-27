Woman fulfills childhood dream, helps animals in need

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Promising developments for a house in Schuylkill Count that has had wildlife come in and out of its doors for decades.

That house will now be a permanent place for those animals in need. It’s all because of one woman’s donation of a lifetime.

As Peggy Hentz crosses the street from Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven to go home, you can see by all the critters and animals, she’s dedicated her life and property to the rescue center.

“I rescued a kitten when I was five years old and swore I was going to buy a house out in the country where I could rescue all the animals I wanted and my mother said you did it,” Hentz said.

The founder purchased her home over 30 years ago. Red Creek’s first rescue was in her home. In 2012 Red Creek bought the property that is the current clinic.

Peggy showed her commitment to wildlife in the wildest way possible. She donated her own house to Red Creek Wildlife Center.

“I was amazed and I was in awe of her. Truly Peg is the most humble person I’ve ever met,” volunteer Katrina Whalen said.

Rescuing about 4,000 wildlife animals a year now, Red Creek outgrew its space.

“Red Creek started in my home so it only makes sense it ends up there,” Hentz said.

Her property adds about 3.5 acres of land to the wildlife rescue center. Her home will get knocked down and replaced with a two-floor rehabilitation center, expanding the current facility by almost four times. Once that part of the project is complete, the clinic across the street will be taken down and turned into a learning center.

“To just see her legacy, to be able to move on with Red Creek is pretty neat,” Whalen said.

Hentz will move back into her childhood home in Orwigsburg with her brother, keeping an eye on the property that will forever keep an eye on wildlife in need.

The project is going to cost about $150,000.