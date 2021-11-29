Woman facing charges after police say she struck a teenager in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed after a pedestrian was struck and the driver fled the scene in Tamaqua.

According to a press release from the Tamaqua Police Department, a 16-year-old male was struck by a vehicle driven by Kayla Hayes.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of East Broad Street on November 20th. Police say Hayes struck the teen, got out of her car, looked at him and then fled the scene before parking the vehicle on Arlington Street and fleeing on foot.

Police say a male was in the car with Hayes and took off running with her. Police say multiple witnesses were able to identify Hayes as the driver of the striking vehicle through photographic evidence.

Police add Hayes had been driving with a suspended license since May 2021. She faces charges of accident involving personal injury among others.