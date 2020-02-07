Woman escapes home during Hazle Township fire

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fire investigators in Luzerne County say an 88-year-old woman is alive Friday night because her son was in the right place at the right time. She was unaware flames were burning inside a wall at her home in Hazleton.

Fran Burns surveys the damage at the back of his home in the Westgate neighborhood of Hazle Township. Flames were burning behind the wall just before 9 Friday morning.

His 88-year-old mother was inside. She cannot walk on her own. He drives a school bus for the Hazleton Area School District and normally comes home after his runs to check on his mother. Friday he came home a bit earlier because schools were dismissed early because of the snowstorm.

“I walked in around 9:05 and saw smoke. I knew there was something wrong,” Burns said.

He knew he had to act quickly.

“I saw there was smoke coming from over there and through the door. Then I shut the electricity off. I called 911 and the fire company came after that,” Burns said.

His mother Laura has a tough time walking. Firefighters helped her reach safety.

“She would have been trapped. God came in, you know? Yeah,” Burns said.

Glen Bellfield lives next door and saw the commotion.

“Well, we were all kind of scared because if one goes up everybody goes up so we got to watch out for ourselves,” Bellfield said.

The fire chief tells Eyewitness News that an electrical short sparked the fire. Laura Burns was taken to Lehigh Valley Hazleton to be checked out. She will be okay.

She and her son are staying with relatives tonight.