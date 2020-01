(WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in the Poconos.

The crash involved one vehicle a little after 6 p.m. Thursday night a little past the entrance for A Pocono Country Place in Monroe County. Reports say one woman was ejected from the vehicle.

She was later taken by Medivac to a hospital. Four others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No word yet on their conditions.