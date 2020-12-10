Woman, dog rescued from Luzerne County lake

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman and her dog are safe tonight after a close call in a Luzerne County lake.

Fire crews were called out to reports of a water rescue in Laurel Lakes, Mountain Top Wednesday evening. Officials found a dog and its owner stuck in the icy lake.

Crews used wetsuits to bring the woman and her dog to safety. Wright Township crews were assisted by three nearby stations with their boats. Responders say it could have been much worse had it not been for the efforts of a nearby neighbor.

“Neighbors had heard her outside yelling for help. And if it wasn’t for the neighbors hearing her yell, coming outside and calling 911, you don’t even know how long she would’ve been out there,” Rice Township Police Department Officer Andrew Hashagen said.

Officials say the woman and her dog were rescued without any serious injury.