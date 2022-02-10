Woman dies in Northumberland County fire caused by electric heater, officials say

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a fire in Northumberland County.

It happened on Thursday afternoon on the 100 block on Birch Street. According to the City of Shamokin Police Department, officers found heavy smoke coming from the residence. They were able to help one man out of the home and attempted to find the man’s wife on the second floor.

Photo Courtesy of Don F. Scicchitano

Due to extreme heat and smoke, officers were forced back until firefighters arrived on the scene. They found thee female in a bedroom. First responders attempted to revive her, but she succumbed to her injuries. The man was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital.

Investigators determined the origin was a portable electric heater that came into contact with a mattress. The fire been ruled accidental. Names are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.