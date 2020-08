UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle was swept downstream in Lehigh County.

According to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner’s office, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, was operating a vehicle in high water in the 6300 block of N. Main Street when it was swept away.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.