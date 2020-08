BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is in critical condition after being backed over by a vehicle in her driveway.

Butler Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a home on Refuge Drive around 2:00 Saturday afternoon.

Crews worked to jack up the car to get the victim out from under it.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by Butler Township Police.