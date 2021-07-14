Woman charged with assault after stabbing a man with a steak knife

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Williamsport Police have charged a woman with aggravated assault for stabbing a man in the abdomen.

Tuesday, police arrived on scene to the 400 block of Market Street, where according to police, Kallie Mae Sherman, 24, stabbed Dalton Raymond in the lower abdomen with a steak knife.

On scene Sherman and Raymond told law enforcement a false narrative, describing non-exiting actors. However, further investigations identified Sherman as the person who stabbed Raymond.

Raymond was transported to UMPC Williamsport and underwent emergency surgery. Sherman was taken into custody and remains in the Lycoming County Prison. Her bail was set at $175,000.